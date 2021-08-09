Hall of Fame partners with Jay Glazer to help former players deal with mental health issues

USA TODAY Sports

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has shown no hesitation about sharing his struggles with mental health. And he has dedicated much of his time to helping former athletes and military members dealing with similar issues.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has partnered with Glazer’s MVP organization, and it has added Glazer to the Hall of Fame Behavioral Health board.

“It’s truly one of the honors of my life to announce this partnership,” Glazer said in a release announcing the partnership. “To be able to use my own struggles and turn those hardships into an effort that helps these warriors — from former players to former service members — is unbelievable for me. And to join with the Pro Football Hall of Fame in this effort is just incredible. We change lives, and together we will make an even bigger impact.”

Glazer wants more former players who face challenges during the transition away from a lifetime in football to recognize that they need help, and to get it.

“There’s still a stigma that it’s not OK to not be OK,” Glazer said. “We’ve got to change that.”

Launched in May, Hall of Fame Behavioral Health assists players in a wide variety of ways, from post-career transition to identity to addiction to anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more. For now, the key is to make former players aware of the assistance provided by Hall of Fame Behavioral Health. In only two days after Glazer’s new role was announced, three former players have asked for help. Surely, there are more who need it.

Players who need help immediately should contact the Hall of Fame Behavioral Health Crisis Line at 866-901-1245, call 911, or visit the emergency room of the nearest hospital.