Jets claim David Moore off of waivers

The Jets will open the season against the Panthers on September 12 and they added an offensive lineman who used to play for Carolina to their roster on Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Jets have claimed guard David Moore off of waivers. Carolina dropped Moore when they signed a pair of players on Sunday.

Moore spent three seasons at Grambling before opting out of the 2020 season and going undrafted earlier this year.

The Jets have first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker pencilled in as their left guard and Greg Roten on track to be the right guard, but Vera-Tucker has missed time recently and Alex Lewis left the team last week so they could use another body on the interior.