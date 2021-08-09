John Harbaugh: No hurry to get Lamar Jackson extension done

Getty Images

Josh Allen’s six-year contract extension with the Bills set a new bar for quarterback deals around the league and it was of particular note to those in Cleveland and Baltimore.

Allen’s fellow 2018 first-round picks Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson are also up for new contracts that could be impacted by Allen getting the most guaranteed money in history. Mayfield had his chance to weigh in on the pact on Sunday and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about it on Monday.

Harbaugh said that both sides want to get a deal done and that Allen’s agreement isn’t going to speed up the process of getting one done in Baltimore.

“There’s really not a hurry for us,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “He’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

Jackson came off the COVID-19 reserve list over the weekend and was able to start practicing with the Ravens for the first time this summer. Getting him back up to speed will likely be a bigger focus in Baltimore than the contract for the time being.