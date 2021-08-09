Kyler Murray will play in preseason opener

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that quarterback Matthew Stafford will never play a preseason snap as long as he’s making the decisions, but another NFC West team is taking a different approach with their quarterback.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at a Monday press conference, via multiple reporters, that Kyler Murray will play against the Cowboys on Friday night. Kingsbury didn’t announce an exact amount of time that Murray will be on the field, but it’s likely safe to think that it won’t be an extended outing.

Kingsbury said that the plan is also to play the team’s other starters as they open the preseason schedule, which makes sense as they wouldn’t roll Murray out behind backup offensive linemen.

The Cowboys havent said anything definitive about Dak Prescott‘s plans, but he’s only moved to light throwing after sitting out for a number of practices with a muscle strain in his right shoulder so he probably will wait for his first game action of the summer.