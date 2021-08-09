Lamar Jackson on possibility of vaccination after second COVID bout: “We’ll see”

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had COVID twice. He hasn’t gotten vaccinated. He could be changing his mind.

“I just got off the COVID list,” Jackson told reporters on Monday when asked whether he’ll get the vaccine, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We’ll go from there.”

Asked whether this means he’ll get vaccinated, Jackson said, “We’ll see. Talking to the doctors. We’ll see. . . . I feel it’s a personal decision. I’m just going to keep my feelings to my family and myself. I’m focused on getting better right now. I can’t dwell on that right now . . . how everybody else feels. Just trying to get back to the right routine.”

Jackson could avoid future protracted absences by getting vaccinated. That’s true for every player. It’s a basic issue of availability. Players who are vaccinated are more likely to be available. More specifically, they’re less likely to suddenly becoming unavailable due to the result of a test that is administered to each unvaccinated player on a daily basis.