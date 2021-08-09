Lions sign Darius Jennings, activate Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Getty Images

The Lions had several wide receivers out of action over the weekend, so they added a healthy player to the mix on Monday.

The team announced the signing of wideout Darius Jennings along with a pair of other moves. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list and center Drake Jackson has been waived.

Jennings’ last regular season action came with the Titans in 2019. He appeared in 24 games for Tennessee over two seasons and caught 13 passes for 118 yards. Jennings also caught 14 passes for 117 yards in four games for the Browns in 2015.

The Lions practiced without Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Quintez Cephus, and Damion Ratley this weekend.

Reeves-Maybin was the only player on the COVID-19 list in Detroit. The core special teamer is in his fifth season with the Lions.