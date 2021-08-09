Lions unfazed by Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame diss

Posted by Mike Florio on August 9, 2021, 9:44 AM EDT
NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
Getty Images

As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss.

We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp told Jennifer Hammond of Fox 2 in Detroit. “We think he’s terrific and we’re so excited for him.”

The Lions made Johnson the second overall pick in the 2007 draft. He became a rare bright spot on a team that struggled for relevance, going winless in his second season. In 2012, when Johnson generated a league-record 1,964 receiving yards, the Lions won only four games.

But Johnson signed a long-term big-money deal to stay in Detroit, and he never tried to force his way out. Indeed, most of his rancor seems to come not from anything that occurred during his career but from the franchise’s misguided decision to insist on the partial repayment of unearned signing bonus money at a time when it actually helped the Lions from a cap standpoint for Johnson to walk away. And then the Lions squatted on his rights, preventing him from continuing his truncated career with another team.

Johnson at all times has seemed like a fair and reasonable person. The fact that he’s so upset with the Lions suggests that the Lions did something to earn his ire. Given that he refused a job offer that would have paid him $500,000 per year for 28 hours of work shows how bad things are.

Johnson himself has said what it will take to make things right — the team needs to give back his money. The fact that the Lions haven’t done so more than five years after his retirement suggests that it’s not going to happen, and that the Lions will continue to be estranged from one of the greatest players in franchise history.

17 responses to “Lions unfazed by Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame diss

  1. I don’t agree with the lions, but at least they’re sticking to their guns. Unlike Jerry, who never would have apologized to Jimmy Johnson if jimmy didn’t make the hall of fame. He only did it for attention and to bring more focus on him and his team.

  2. At this point, I’m sure the Lions don’t care about giving his money back just so he can he can be a representative of the franchise. Not calling it right, but I’m sure they won’t be doing it

  3. An organization makes you Rich for Life, and you can’t even tell them Thank You. Entitled Much.

  4. A long time ago, in a galaxy far away, I had respect for Calvin Johnson.

    No longer.

  6. Never tried to force his way out? He retired b/c they wouldn’t trade him when he privately requested it.

  7. From previous PFT reporting, Johnson needed to “some” work (appearances, etc), or the pay back of the $1.5M would be a salary cap violation.

    IMO, Johnson is the one being stubborn here.

  11. There is some validity to CJ’s bitterness but there comes a time where it’s better just to move on. There are worse examples in NFL history of players not being treated well by an organization than a guy who made tons of money in his career being forced to make a little less.

  12. Tone deaf!

    What she needed to say was something with even a glimmer of remorse on behalf of the Lions. Perhaps something like, “I, and the Lions, love Calvin. I’m personally very sorry for some of how the team treated Calvin and am committed to he receives the respect he deserves.”

  14. Boo hoo. The Lions tried to make it work by throwing money at him to basically do nothing. Megadiva!

  15. Well, they literally just tried to give it back and he refused it.

    I love CJ- as a lifelong lions fan I am the first to critique them. Making him pay the bonus back was prob a bad move. But that regime is gone completely- new gm, coaches, president, and new principle owner. They have tried to make It right, he’s not interested. Not sure what also the lions can do.

  17. Honestly, I’m surprised that Calvin Johnson got voted into the hall of fame. Sure he was a good player but he never really won much of anything and retired early.

