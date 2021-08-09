Mike Tomlin: Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps

Getty Images

The Steelers remade their offensive line this offseason and offseason discussion of the projected starters on the new-look unit included Kevin Dotson as the left guard.

Dotson started four games while filling in for injured teammates during his rookie season and the Steelers list him as a starter on their website, but he was sidelined early in camp with an ankle injury and made his first appearance in team drills on Sunday. Dotson worked with the second-team and head coach Mike Tomlin gave a direct answer to why he didn’t see snaps with the first string.

“He has done nothing to earn first-team reps,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “What are we talking about? He’s a second-year guy who hasn’t worked.”

Rashaad Coward worked with the starters while Dobson was out of team drills and remained there on Sunday. Tomlin said Coward has done “an excellent job” and that the veteran’s “level of maturity and experience” has been a benefit to the team.