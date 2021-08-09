Nickell Robey-Coleman signing with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions are bringing in a cornerback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Nickell Robey-Coleman is signing with Detroit after working out with the team on Monday.

Robey-Coleman, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Eagles. He appeared in 15 games with seven starts, recording 44 total tackles, a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Known as a slot corner, Robey-Coleman spent the previous three seasons with the Rams — becoming infamous for the pass interference foul that wasn’t called against the Saints in the 2018 NFC Championship Game.

Robey-Coleman has familiarity with the Lions’ staff, as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was Robey-Coleman’s position coach with Los Angeles.

Since entering the league with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2013, Robey-Coleman has appeared in 126 games with 30 starts. He has six career interceptions, two of which he’s returned to the house. He also has 49 passes defensed, 5.0 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.