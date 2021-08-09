No timetable for Curtis Samuel’s return to action in Washington

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was one of the biggest names that the Washington Football Team brought onto the roster this offseason, but he hasn’t gotten on the field for them in training camp.

Samuel was placed on the physically unable to perform list with a groin injury to open camp and then landed on the COVID-19 reserve list a short time later. He remains on both lists and head coach Ron Rivera said Sunday that there’s no plan in place for when he’ll be activated.

Rivera also said that there’s not cause for alarm about the missed time because of Samuel’s familiarity with the offense from his time with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina.

“There’s no timetable for Curtis,” Rivera said, via a transcript provided by the team. “He’s been in the system, he knows it. Yeah, you’d love for him to catch a few reps maybe in the last preseason game, but we’re not going to rush him out there. He’s coming back, he’ll be healthy, he’ll be ready to roll. But, we’re going to ease back into it because again, he knows the system, he’ll pick it up again very, very quickly. It’ll really be about him building his rapport with the quarterbacks.”

The last Panthers preseason game is against the Steelers on August 27 and there’s still more than a month to go before they host the Jets in Week 1.