Panthers activate Stephen Sullivan from COVID-19 list

The Panthers will have one of their tight ends back at practice on Monday.

The team announced on Monday morning that Stephen Sullivan has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Sullivan was at last Friday’s practice as an observer, but did not have clearance to practice at that point.

Sullivan was a Seahawks seventh-round pick last year. Seattle had him playing defensive end as well as tight end and he played that spot during his lone appearance of the regular season, but Carolina has only listed Sullivan as a tight end since signing him in early February.

Sullivan played at LSU when Panther offensive coordinator Joe Brady was an assistant at the school and 2021 second-rounder Terrace Marshall was playing wideout for the Tigers.

The Panthers waived wide receiver Marken Michel in a corresponding move.