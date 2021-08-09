Ravens plan to release Jacob Breeland

Getty Images

The Ravens will be making a move at tight end.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Baltimore plans to release Jacob Breeland.

The tight end signed with Baltimore last year, but did not play while he was recovering from tearing his ACL as a senior at Oregon. He was on the non-football injury list but went on injured reserve in early August last year.

This year, he was again placed on the NFI list. But according to Pelissero, a fresh start with a new team may be in Breeland’s best interest.

Breeland caught 74 passes for 1,225 yards with 13 touchdowns in his Oregon career.