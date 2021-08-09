Report: Hunter Henry injured shoulder during Sunday’s practice

USA TODAY Sports

There could be a little injury trouble within the Patriots’ tight end group.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Hunter Henry suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s practice. Henry is slated to undergo an MRI, but at this point, indications are that the issue is not serious. Reiss adds in his report, however, that “the injury is painful” and could keep Henry out for some time in the preseason.

Henry has a long injury history, playing 55 of a possible 80 games since the Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft. He also left practice with an apparent injury during the offseason program, but that also did not turn out to be a serious issue.

Henry signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March. He played 14 games for the Chargers last year, recording 60 receptions for 613 yards with four touchdowns.