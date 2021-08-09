Ronnie Stanley gets on the field at Ravens camp

Getty Images

It’s been a long time since Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has played football, but he took a big step back toward the lineup on Monday.

The Ravens announced that Stanley is on the field and dressed for practice for the first time this summer. Stanley was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp after having season-ending ankle surgery last year.

Stanley’s injury happened on November 1 in a Week 8 loss to the Steelers. The Ravens slid Orlando Brown over from right tackle to replace him, but that won’t be an option this year as Brown was traded to the Chiefs after expressing a desire to play on the left side of the line full time.

The Ravens signed Alejandro Villanueva to play right tackle this year. He also has left tackle experience, but the Ravens would prefer to roll with Stanley all year this time around.