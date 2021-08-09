Saints sign kicker Brett Maher

Getty Images

With Wil Lutz expected to miss the start of the season, the Saints have brought in another kicker.

Veteran kicker Brett Maher will sign with the Saints, according to Mike Triplett of ESPN.

Maher has a strong leg, with two 62-yard field goals and one 63-yard field goals in his NFL career. No other kicker in NFL history has three field goals that long, and Maher has kicked his in just 29 career games.

But Maher struggled with accuracy during the 2019 season with the Cowboys and didn’t play at all in 2020.

The Cowboys are the only team Maher has actually played in a game with, although he’s also spent time with the Jets, Browns, Football Team, Texans and Cardinals, plus three different Canadian Football League teams. New Orleans is a place where he may stick around a little longer, at least until Lutz is healthy.