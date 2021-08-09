Saints trying out kickers, Wil Lutz could miss start of season

Getty Images

The Saints may need a new kicker for the start of the season.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz is dealing with a groin injury that may sideline him into the start of the season, and they are trying out kickers as potential replacements, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Lutz has been the Saints’ kicker for five years and has never missed a game, so the Saints aren’t accustomed to having to find replacements for him.

Multiple reports have Lutz missing 8-12 weeks, which means he’s likely to miss multiple games early in the season.