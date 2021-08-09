Saquon Barkley “definitely hopeful” for Week 1 after return to practice

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was on the practice field for the first time in nearly a year on Monday, which marked a major step forward in his return to action from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Throughout his rehab, Barkley has avoided saying that he will definitely be ready to play in Week 1 by deferring to the process that he and the team have in place to make sure that he makes a full recovery. Barkley’s practice status may have changed on Monday, but his tune on Week 1 remains similar.

Barkley said, via multiple reporters, that he is “definitely hopeful” about being in the lineup against the Broncos but remains unwilling to make anything close to a guarantee. He also said that he doesn’t know if he’ll play in the preseason and doesn’t feel that it would be necessary for him to be set to go on September 12.

With more than a month before that date and the practice return in the books, Barkley seems to be on the right track to resume his place as the top back in the Giants lineup.