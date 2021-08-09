Saquon Barkley is expected to be activated off PUP list this week

USA TODAY Sports

There’s good news out of Giants training camp on running back Saquon Barkley.

According to multiple reports, New York is set to activate Barkley off the physically unable to perform list this week.

Barkley tore his right ACL in Week Two of the 2020 season and has been making steady progress on his rehab. But now Barkley will be able to practice with the team as he gets ready to potentially play in Week One against the Broncos.

Neither Barkley nor the Giants have publicly used the season opener as a goal for the running back’s return. Last week, head coach Joe Judge said Barkley is “making a lot of strides” and that the team has seen “tangible progress.” Barkley himself has also avoided making any proclamations about a timeline on his return.

The Giants recently signed Alfred Morris, providing more insurance if Barkley is not ready by the start of the regular season.

Barkley was the 2018 offensive rookie of the year after leading the league with 2028 yards from scrimmage — 1,307 rushing and 721 receiving. He also had 15 touchdowns as a rookie.

But in Barkley’s second year, he rushed for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns in 13 games.

The Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option in the spring.