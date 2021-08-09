Steelers sign Malcolm Pridgeon

Getty Images

The Steelers brought in a new offensive lineman on Monday.

The team announced the signing of guard Malcolm Pridgeon to their 90-man roster. Defensive lineman Calvin Taylor was waived with an injury designation.

Pridgeon was undrafted out of Ohio State in 2019 and signed with the Texans. He failed to make the team, signed with the Browns practice squad and then opted out of the 2020 season after signing a future contract with Cleveland.

The Steelers are set to start Trai Turner at right guard after signing him in the wake of David DeCastro’s retirement. Kevin Dotson is at the top of the depth chart at left guard, but has missed time with an ankle injury and is currently working with the second team in practice.