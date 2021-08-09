Texans activate Taywan Taylor, Buddy Howell from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Texans placed running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver Taywan Taylor and offensive tackle Geron Christian on the COVID-19 reserve list July 27. Christian is the only player the Texans have left on the list.

The team announced it has activated Taylor and Howell off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Taylor, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Browns but made no catches in six total games. He played three games last year, seeing only 22 snaps.

The Titans made Taylor a third-round choice in 2017, and he played two seasons in Tennessee.

In his 35-game career, which includes 10 starts, Taylor has 53 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns.

Howell rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries in 2020, but he spent most of his time on special teams. He’s been a core special teamer since arriving in Houston in 2018.

Howell originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the team waived him during final roster cuts.