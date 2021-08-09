Vikings add Warren Jackson to receiving corps

Getty Images

The Vikings brought in a new player to vie for space in the receiving corps on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Warren Jackson to their 90-man roster. There was no corresponding move needed to open space for Jackson.

Jackson played for Colorado State from 2017 to 2019, but opted out of playing for the school last year. He had 124 catches for 1,789 yards and 14 touchdowns while playing 28 games in his first three collegiate seasons.

The Vikings have been a bit banged up at wide receiver. Justin Jefferson has a sprained AC joint, Adam Thielen didn’t do team drills at Saturday’s practice, and Dede Westbrook is still ramping up after a torn ACL. The team also lost Bisi Johnson for the year to a torn ACL earlier in camp.