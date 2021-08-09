Washington now has 86 percent of its players partially vaccinated

Getty Images

On July 27, when the Washington Football Team barely had 60 percent of its players vaccinated, coach Ron Rivera expressed his frustration.

When Rivera talks, his players apparently listen.

As of Monday, Washington has 86 percent of its players partially vaccinated with 59.3 percent of those fully vaccinated, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. That still ranks the team 28th among NFL teams but has gone way up since early July when only 36 percent of the team was partially vaccinated.

The NFL has 91.7 percent of all players partially vaccinated with 80.8 percent of those fully vaccinated, per Jhabvala.