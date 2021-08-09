Washington signs Jon Toth

Getty Images

A new offensive lineman joined the Washington Football Team for Monday’s practice.

The team announced the signing of center Jon Toth to their 90-man roster. No move was needed to create space for Toth.

Toth has never played in a regular season game, but has spent time with a handful of teams since going undrafted out of Kentucky in 2017. He spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad his first two seasons before moving on to stints with the Jets, Browns, and Lions. Toth also spent time playing in the XFL.

Chase Roullier is set to start at center for Washington with Keith Ismael and Beau Benzschawel also on the depth chart.