Posted by Mike Florio on August 9, 2021, 12:21 PM EDT
After Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp, the Texans promptly commenced the process of trying to trade him. With no one willing to offer the pay the price the Texans are seeking, the Texans apparently are pivoting to Plan B.

As noted by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Texans “have not given up” on Watson playing for the Texans in 2021.

“They’re not taking lowball offers,” Robinson adds. “This is why they aren’t being overly communicative with teams. Barring a strong offer, Texans brass will try to get him back into the fold before the season begins.”

Meanwhile, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle has reiterated something he has believed for a while: Watson will never play another down for the Texans.

The wild card in all of this is Watson’s legal situation. Watson’s camp believes a grand jury is inevitable. If he’s indicted on only one felony charge via a procedure that entails a one-sided presentation of evidence with no representation by Watson, he’ll surely land on paid leave. That’s why teams are hesitant to even approach Houston’s expectations.

Another factor, frankly, traces to Patriots coach Bill Belichick. It’s believed that, like so many former Belichick lieutenants, new Texans G.M. Nick Caserio doesn’t want to do a deal that Belichick would regard as a bad one. So Caserio would instead prefer to do no deal at all, at least not for now.

Chances are that Watson eventually will be cleared to return to the NFL. He could miss a season or two until that happens. And there’s a lingering possibility that he could be convicted of a felony sexual misconduct charge and imprisoned.

Regardless, the Texans aren’t inclined to make a bad deal. They’d rather make no deal. And they’d rather Watson play for them until it’s time to make a deal.

11 responses to “Will Deshaun Watson play for the Texans this year?

  1. That blurb about caring what Belichek thinks is nonsense. Pathetic if even remotely true. Belichek can’t draft to save his life so who cares about his opinion? He’s a great defensive coach who benefited immensely from one selection made by Scott Pioli.

  2. It doesn’t seem like too much is going on in Houston, which means something huge is about to happen I’m sure…

  4. It’s commendable that they aren’t giving up….but seriously, though. Just give up on him.

  5. I would think any deal would be considered a good deal for the Texans at this point. Sounds like Nick Caserio, like cousin Eddie, is holding out for a management position.

  6. “So Caserio would instead prefer to do no deal at all, at least not for now.”

    Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face. Unless Caserio knows something that hasn’t been reported, Watson IS going to miss some time.

    He should take the best offer, and not wait for a “Herschel Walker” deal.

  7. He will be lucky to play in the NFL this year. Going to be awhile for him to achieve “redemption”, as those allegations are terrible.

  8. It’s believed that, like so many former Belichick lieutenants, new Texans G.M. Nick Caserio doesn’t want to do a deal that Belichick would regard as a bad one.

    ———

    You mean like spending 1st round picks on Isaiah Wynn and N’keal Harry?

  9. No. In fact, he will not play for anyone this year, and do not be surprised if he does not play ever again. Signing this guy will scare team sponsors, so it will not happen.

  10. I don’t see how he DOESN’T play for the Texans this year. He’s untradeable until his legal situation becomes clearer meaning the only way they’d get him traded is if they took a lowball offer. And the Texans aren’t winning anything this year with him or without him so they have some time to wait.

  11. A bag of hammers would be a good return at this point.

    Just cut bait. Remove the stink and move forward. They’ll be bad enough to have a shot at drafting another high-end QB in short order.

    And if they are worried about what another coach thinks, they’re a clown franchise anyway.

