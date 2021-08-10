Andre Dillard week-to-week with knee sprain

Getty Images

Andre Dillard‘s chances of winning the Eagles’ left tackle job aren’t looking too good.

By all accounts from Eagles camp, Jordan Mailata has had the clear edge over the 2019 first-round pick in their competition for the job this summer. Now Dillard is going to be out of action entirely.

Per multiple reports, Dillard is dealing with a knee sprain. He’s considered week-to-week and will likely be looking at a lot of ground to make up once he is given the green light to get back on the field.

Dillard was pencilled in as the starting left tackle last summer before tearing his biceps and missing the entire season. If all remains the way things have looked this summer, it may be a while before he gets another shot at the first team in Philadelphia.