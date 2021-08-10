Bills take Jerry Hughes off NFI list, put Marquel Lee on COVID list

Getty Images

Defensive end Jerry Hughes has been cleared to resume practicing with the Bills.

Hughes went on the non-football injury list at the start of camp due to a calf strain, but the team announced his activation on Tuesday. They also announced that linebacker Marquel Lee has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Hughes is in his ninth season with the Bills and he has recorded 51 sacks over his time with the team. He joins Mario Addison, Gregory Rousseau, Carlos Basham, and A.J. Epenesa as edge options in Buffalo.

Lee signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason. He had 104 tackles in 34 games with the Raiders from 2017 to 2019 and did not play any games during the 2020 season.