Carson Wentz is back at practice, without a boot

USA TODAY Sports

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had foot surgery eight days ago. He returned to practice on Tuesday.

Via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, Wentz attended practice on Tuesday with no “obvious limp” or boot or other protection on his left foot.

Coach Frank Reich called the development “very encouraging” for the player and the team.

“I joked with Carson when we got to 7-on-7,” Reich said. “I said, ‘Let’s go, you’re up.'”

Jacob Eason had gotten the first-team reps initially, but rookie Sam Ehlinger has muscled his way into the competition.

“I feel better today,” Reich said after Eason and Reich shared first-team reps. “It was a real competitive day. Both guys made some NFL-type plays that you need to make in games against good defenses. I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

They’ll be in the right place once Wentz is back. He had a ridiculously broad range of 5-12 weeks. That’s now 4-11. His presence at practice would suggest he’ll be back closer to Week One than Week Eight.