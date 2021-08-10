Chargers activate John Hurst off PUP list

Getty Images

The Chargers have one of their receivers back on the field.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles has activated John Hurst off the physically unable to perform list. Hurst is practicing on Tuesday after being on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury.

Hurst entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia. He spent most of his rookie year with the Buccaneers, first on injured reserve and then on the practice squad. But after Tampa Bay waived him, Hurst signed with the Chargers’ practice squad in mid-November.

Hurst did not appear in a game last season.