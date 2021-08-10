Colts sign Curtis Bolton, waive Jake Benzinger

Getty Images

The Colts have made a pair of roster moves as they get back on the field for a Tuesday practice.

Indianapolis announced the team has signed linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived offensive tackle Jake Benzinger.

Bolton entered the league with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. But he tore his ACL during a preseason game and was out for the year. Green Bay waived Bolton last October. He then signed with the Texans practice squad and stuck with the club on a futures contract. But Houston waived him in March.

Benzinger had been with the Colts since signing a futures deal with the team in January. He initially signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but did not make the 53-man roster.