Cowboys activate Amari Cooper from PUP list

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper said last week that he is “real close” to 100 percent after having ankle surgery in January and it appears the team’s medical staff agrees with that assessment.

The Cowboys announced that Cooper passed his physical on Tuesday. He has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and is now eligible to practice for the first time in training camp.

Cooper’s level of participation in practice will be known later in the day, but getting on the field puts him on a good trajectory to play in the opening week of the regular season.

With Cooper activated, the Cowboys no longer have any players on the PUP list.