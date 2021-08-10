Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from shoulder strain

USA TODAY Sports

It was two weeks ago today that Dak Prescott pulled himself off the practice field in Oxnard with shoulder soreness. An MRI revealed a strain in his throwing arm.

He resumed some light throwing Saturday, and today, the Cowboys quarterback did a little more as he works his way back.

Prescott took part in the walkthrough, Todd Archer of ESPN reports, with some light, short throws. Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper then went through a series of 2-minute drill work as the quarterback threw about 30 passes with most either short or intermediate, per Archer.

It was the most throwing Prescott has done in front of the media since this injury.

Prescott should return to 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work once the team returns home to The Star next week.

The Cowboys activated Cooper from the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday.