Darius Leonard practices on Tuesday

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard got a new contract over the weekend and the good news kept on coming Tuesday.

Leonard took part in his first practice of training camp a couple of days after agreeing to a five-year extension that cements him as a cornerstone of the defense in Indianapolis. Leonard had ankle surgery before camp started and was rehabbing from that procedure over the last couple of weeks.

The extension has a total value of $99.25 million with more than $52 million in guarantees, which reflects how good Leonard has been since joining the Colts as a second-round pick in 2018.

Now that Leonard is healthy, he can work on regaining the form that made him an All-Pro twice in his first two seasons and paved the way for his new pact.