Drew Lock starts this week, Teddy Bridgewater starts next week

Word from Broncos training camp has been that neither Drew Lock nor Teddy Bridgewater has created separation in their competition for the starting quarterback job and their plan for the first two preseason games suggests that has not changed.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Tuesday that Lock will start Saturday’s preseason opener against the Vikings. Fangio also said that Bridgewater will get the start when they face the Seahawks in their second game of the summer.

Fangio said that Lock is getting the start this week because he’s been with the team longer and reiterated that he’s seen no separation between the two quarterbacks.

He also said he expects both quarterbacks to play more than third-stringer Brett Rypien, which makes sense given the need to figure out which player will start against the Giants in Week 1.