Eagles claim Marken Michel off waivers

Getty Images

The Eagles have brought back a familiar face.

Philadelphia claimed receiver Marken Michel off waivers, the team announced on Tuesday. The Panthers waived Michel on Monday.

Michel spent the 2019 offseason program with the Eagles and came back to the team’s practice squad later in the year. Philadelphia waived him in late April 2020.

He then signed with the Panthers during 2020 training camp and spent the season on Carolina’s practice squad. He appeared in a pair of games, playing a total of three offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps.

Michel is Patriots running back Sony Michel‘s older brother.

As a corresponding roster move, the Eagles waived receiver Michael Walker with an injury designation. According to reporters at practice, Walker was carted off the field after suffering an injury during Tuesday’s one-on-one drills.