Eddie Jackson coming off NFI list

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy had good news for his team’s defense on Tuesday.

Per the team, Nagy said in his press conference that safety Eddie Jackson is coming off the non-football injury list and set to practice.

Jackson came into training camp with a hamstring injury and has not been able to participate in the sessions.

The safety has been a major contributor to Chicago’s defense since the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Jackson has started 62 games, recording 266 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 31 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and 2.0 sacks. Though he didn’t have any picks last season, he did have five passes defensed and there forced fumbles.

Jackson signed a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension in early January 2020.