Giants activate Ryan Anderson off NFI list, Rysen John off COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a few roster moves on Tuesday morning, one of which keeps a linebacker on the team.

New York has activated linebacker Ryan Anderson off the non-football injury list and activated tight end Rysen John off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Anderson was released on Monday, according to the transaction wire. But per Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, that was a procedural move related to his contract. So Anderson has been re-signed and is now off the NFI list.

Anderson spent his first four seasons with Washington, recording 6.0 sacks in 52 games.

John was on the Giants’ practice squad last season.

With John’s return, New York announced fellow tight end Tommy Stevens has been waived. Stevens has gone from quarterback to tight end in the league. The Giants had just signed him last week.