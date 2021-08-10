Giants release Ryan Anderson

Getty Images

Edge defender Ryan Anderson signed with the Giants as a free agent in March, but he won’t be helping them during the regular season.

Anderson was released by the Giants on Monday. He signed a one-year deal with the team after spending his first four seasons with Washington, but never practiced with the team this summer.

A back injury led the Giants to place Anderson on the non-football injury list and Monday’s move suggests the team wasn’t optimistic about his chances of helping them even if his health took a step in the right direction.

Anderson had 86 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries during his time in Washington.