Jaguars want to “do everything possible” to get CJ Henderson back on track

Getty Images

Cornerback CJ Henderson was on the practice field at Jaguars training camp on Tuesday and that’s been a rare sight this summer.

It was just the second time that Henderson has practiced with the rest of the club. He was on the COVID-19 list to open camp and he was excused from a scrimmage over the weekend for personal reasons. That comes after a rookie year interrupted by shoulder — Henderson had surgery after the season — and groin injuries and alongside a report that the Saints have explored trading for the 2020 first-round pick.

Jaguars assistant head coach Charlie Strong said on Tuesday that he and head coach Urban Meyer have met with Henderson at the cornerback’s home and that the team wants to work with him to get back into the groove.

“We didn’t have to go get him to come to the facility, just had a conversation with him,” Strong said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ”Anytime you have a great young man like that, you want to make sure you do everything possible to help him get back on track. We know he can make us a lot better football team. He wants to play. He is going to do everything he can to get back.”

Strong said he didn’t know if Henderson will play in the team’s preseason opener or when he might work his way back into the first team, but the sooner the better for his chances of making good on his draft position.