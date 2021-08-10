Jets planning “mock practice” for Quinnen Williams this week

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams hasn’t practiced with the team since having foot surgery this offseason, but he’s getting close to a return

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked at his Monday press conference about when Williams would be ready to come off the physically unable to perform list and begin working with the rest of the team. Saleh said the plan is to run him through a simulated practice at the end of this week in anticipation of ramping up his activity level next week.

“He’s still on track for next week,” Saleh said. “I think we’re projecting to get him through a “mock game” on Friday, or mock practice I should say from a rep standpoint. I had a great talk with him this morning, he’s in great spirits and ready to go.”

The Jets are holding joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay next week, so some of Williams’ first tastes of practice this summer will likely come against the NFC North club. The two teams will also play on August 21, but there’s no word on if Williams will be in the lineup for that game.