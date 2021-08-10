John Wolford won’t play in preseason for Rams after appendectomy

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford won’t play at all this preseason after needing an appendectomy over the weekend.

According Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, head coach Sean McVay said Wolford won’t participate in the three preseason games leading up to next month’s season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Wolford was expected to miss 10-14 days of practice after surgery to remove his appendix. That timeframe alone would likely keep him from being able to play in either of the team’s first two preseason outings.

Wolford started the regular season finale for the Rams last year in place of an injured Jared Goff. He started again in the first week of the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks as Goff was still nursing a broken thumb. It was a short-lived outing as Wolford was knocked out of the game by safety Jamal Adams in the first quarter.

Matthew Stafford, Devlin Hodges and Bryce Perkins will have to carry the team through the preseason games with Wolford out.