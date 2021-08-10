Landon Collins plans to play on Thursday night

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team plays its first preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday and safety Landon Collins says he’ll be in the lineup.

Collins tore his Achilles in late October and was given a 9-12 month timetable for his recovery, but avoided the physically unable to perform list to open training camp and has been handling his usual amount of work at practice. As a result, he said on NFL Network Tuesday that he’s good to go for the preseason opener.

“I feel great. I feel awesome,” Collins said. “I feel like myself again. I’m in better shape than before. Just ready to get back out there with my guys . . . I really feel great. I feel in top-notch shape. Worked hard — and I had to work hard because of the injury — just kept being determined on what I needed to do. But, yes, I’m in the top-notch shape of my life.”

Collins’ injury didn’t keep Washington from having one of the league’s best defenses last season. In addition to getting Collins back, they added cornerback William Jackson III and first-round linebacker Jamin Davis to the mix with the hope of another big year this time around.