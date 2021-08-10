Larry Ogunjobi cleared to practice

USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati is getting a key defender back on the field.

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has passed his physical and has been cleared to practice. Ogunjobi had been on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury.

Cincinnati signed Ogunjobi to a one-year deal in March. He is expected to play a critical role on the interior of the Bengals’ defensive line.

Ogunjobi spent the first four years of his career a few hours up I-71 with the Browns. A former third-round pick, Ogunjobi appeared in 60 games with 47 starts for Cleveland. He recorded 180 total tackles, 14.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, and 37 quarterback hits.