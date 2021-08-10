Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks with broken bone in his hand

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif broke a bone in his hand at a recent practice and will miss 4-6 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Duvernay-Tardif still has a chance to play the season opener, Rapoport adds.

The Chiefs list Duvernay-Tardif as the backup to Trey Smith at right guard.

Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a doctor in his native Montreal.

Duvernay-Tardif has a doctorate in medicine and a master’s in surgery from the McGill University Faculty of Medicine, where he graduated in May 2018. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, has played five NFL seasons.