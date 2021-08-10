Lions’ D’Andre Swift missing practice time with groin injury

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been limited in training camp because of a groin injury.

Swift has missed significant practice time because of his sore groin, according to Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com. Swift has been in full pads most days but doing only individual drills and not participating in team work.

As a rookie last season, Swift had 114 carries for 521 yards and eight touchdowns, and added 46 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions have been planning for Swift and Jamaal Williams to be a 1-2 punch at running back. If this injury lingers, that would likely result in more work for Williams.