Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love will start, take majority of snaps in first preseason game

Getty Images

Jordan Love hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 20, 2019, when Utah State fell to Kent State in the Frisco Bowl.

That’s going to change in a significant way this week.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference that Love will start Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Texans and “take the majority of the game.”

Kurt Benkert will come on to relieve Love and play the rest of the contest.

Love served as the Packers’ third quarterback for all of the 2020 season behind backup Tim Boyle, so he never even dressed for a game as a rookie. Of course, Love also didn’t have the benefit of playing in an exhibition matchup last year since they were all canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s no surprise, but LaFleur also said that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “most likely” not going to play at all in the preseason.

LaFleur’s approach with his starting QB is similar to that of his former boss, Rams head coach Sean McVay. Last week, McVay said that as long as he’s the coach, Matthew Stafford won’t ever play in a preseason game.