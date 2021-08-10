NFL issues reminder that taunting will be a point of emphasis this season

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 10, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT
Super Bowl LV
Getty Images

With the NFL regular season now less than a month away, the league has released a video highlighting some of the rules and officiating changes for the 2021 season. And a big one will be a crackdown on taunting.

In April the league’s competition committee identified taunting as a point of emphasis for this season, and the video explains how strictly officials will call taunting.

“The NFL Players Association, coaches and competition committee have all made a strong statement regarding respect among everyone on the field,” the video says. “We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule and not representative of the respect due opponents and others on the field. Game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the taunting rules, and players and coaches are reminded that two taunting penalties committed by an individual player will result in automatic disqualification. In addition, the taunting player may be fined and/or suspended depending on the severity of the actions.”

The league has made clear that it is not cracking down on touchdown celebrations but will penalize getting in opponents’ faces, pointing at them or standing over them on the ground.

10 responses to “NFL issues reminder that taunting will be a point of emphasis this season

  1. Good Lord, is there no end to all this wokeness business? I mean, seriously, we’ll not only have flag football in five years instead of tackle, but we’ll also have 250-lb NFL players shaking hands and exchanging Instagram links after every change of downs.

    Taunting is a big part of professional football that many fans and players enjoy immensely. Taking a guy out of his game with a well-spoken taunt or gesture adds another interesting and fun to watch element to the game.

    But I guess we can guess that part of today’s game goodbye. I’m getting too old for all these stupid changes to a game I once loved to play and watch.

  3. Well nfloracle, don’t watch. See if the NFL goes out of business. So, relax and enjoy the game, there are plenty of ways to get in someones head with out drawing a flag. Oh and don’t be a snowflake.

  6. I don’t know what I hate more. Watching stupid dances or seeing my team get flagged all season because Tomlin doesn’t run a tight ship.

  7. Let’s concentrate of taunting, I mean they already know what the definition of a catch is…oh wait, never mind
    Lol… but ref, he’s saying mean things to me & it REALLY HURTS!!!

  8. I hate taunting because of how often it causes a delay in game action after it starts an altercation or gets flagged. If you’re going to get under a guy’s skin, do it when you’re matched up before the play starts.

  9. So your say Myles Garrett can no longer try to bash a guys head in with a helmet without receiving a penalty ? 😀

  10. I like Tomlin. Not many coaches can put up the season records he’s attained, even if they had Roethlisberger.

