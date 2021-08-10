Nicole Brown’s sister on O.J. Simpson’s latest comments: DNA doesn’t lie

Getty Images

Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable.

Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not worry about running into the real killer, because the DNA evidence doesn’t lie.

Per the report, she also says that his comments are absurd and disrespectful, and that they prove how delusional he is.

Simpson made his latest comments to TheAthletic.com. Beyond claiming that he won’t go to L.A. for fear of bumping into the real killer, Simpson vaguely suggested that he has a potential perpetrator in mind.

“I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at,” Simpson said. “I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it.”

Hopefully, that’s the last he’ll ever say about it. Hopefully, it’s the last time any media outlet asks him to say anything. Unless and until he’s ready to finally admit what anyone with a decent amount of intelligence and common sense already knows.