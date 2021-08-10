Raiders sign Case Cookus, waive Trey Quinn

Getty Images

Case Cookus has found a new home.

The Raiders signed the quarterback on Tuesday, giving them four at the position on the roster. Las Vegas waived DeShone Kizer last week, which brought them down to Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman behind Derek Carr.

Cookus most recently spent time with the Vikings when three of their four quarterbacks went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cookus has also spent time with the Giants and Broncos since going undrafted out of Northern Arizona last year.

As a corresponding roster move, the Raiders have waived receiver Trey Quinn with an injury designation. Quinn was the last pick of the 2018 draft. He spent his first two seasons with Washington, appearing in 15 games for the club with eight starts. He also appeared in one game for Jacksonville in 2020. Quinn has 35 career receptions for 273 yards with a pair of touchdowns.