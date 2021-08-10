Rashod Bateman having tests after soft tissue injury in practice

Getty Images

Ravens first-round pick Rashod Bateman limped off the practice field on Tuesday and now the team is waiting to learn the severity of his injury.

Per reporters at practice, Bateman was being guarded by cornerback Marcus Peters during a drill and went to the ground after making a cut. Peters and a member of the training staff helped him off the field after the injury and Bateman did not return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bateman suffered a soft tissue injury and not a structural one. Bateman is undergoing tests to find out how seriously he hurt himself.

The Ravens have dealt with their share of injuries at wide receiver. Marquise Brown has a hamstring injury that’s limited him to one practice this summer, Miles Boykin has been out for a week with a similar ailment and Bateman had missed previous practices.