Rashod Bateman week to week with groin injury

Rashod Bateman and the Ravens have gotten more clarity on the receiver’s soft-tissue injury.

The first-round draft choice was diagnosed with a groin injury that will keep him out of practice for the immediate future, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The Ravens consider Bateman week to week.

“Evaluations are ongoing, and it’s too early to know whether he’ll be sidelined to start the regular season,” Garafolo adds.

Bateman, who already had missed three practices and left two others early, pulled up during a one-on-one drill against cornerback Marcus Peters on Tuesday. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Bateman went to the ground and, after being seen by medical personnel, limped to the training room.

After ranking last in passing yards last season, the Ravens sought to upgrade Lamar Jackson‘s weapons this offseason. But it is not going as planned in training camp.

Jackson missed time with COVID-19, and receivers Miles Boykin (hamstring), Marquise Brown (hamstring) and Deon Cain (undisclosed) have missed practices with injuries. Now, Bateman is out for days if not weeks.